Farmer committed suicide after company denied employment

Mysuru : A farmer commited suicide after a company denied employment in Nanjanagudu on Sunday night. According to police young farmer identified as Siddaraju (35) committed suicide by hanging himself to the roof of house by writing the name of a private company. A case has been registered at Nanjangudu rural police station.

Siddaraju, a resident of Adakanahalli village, in Nanjanagudu taluk was given land to private company called Parle Agro Industries through KIADB, promising to give him employment. Also, many farmers, including Siddegowda, father of Siddaraju, have given land to Adakanahalli industrial area. While acquiring land from the farmers, the company promised to provide jobs. But cheated without giving employment. Siddaraju was offended by this and committed suicide by writing a death note against the company. A case has been registered in Nanjangudu rural police station and the farmers staged protest against company and urged to arrest the concerned.

Varuna constituency Ashraya committee president Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah promised to provide rs 5 lakh compensation from government and additional compensation from KIADB and Parle company.