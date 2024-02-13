Farmer Protest 'Delhi Chalo'- Delhi government denied center's plea to convert Bawana Stadium into a temporary jail: Kailash Gehlot

New Delhi: The central government's plea to transform the national capital's Bawana Stadium into a temporary jail has been rejected by the Delhi government, stating that the farmers' requests are genuine.



Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot rejected the proposal, stating that the farmers' demands are right and peaceful protest is the fundamental right of all citizens. Therefore, arresting farmers is wrong. He urged the Central Government to invite them to negotiations and try to find answers to their legitimate demands. The country's farmers are our 'annadata,' and arresting and mistreating them would be like salt in their wounds. We disagree with the central government's decision. As a result,it said, approval cannot be given to convert the stadium into a jail.