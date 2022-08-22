Farmers' Agitation To Intensify In Coming Weeks?

New Delhi: Fresh trouble seems to be brewing against the BJP-led central government once again as farmers marched towards Delhi borders on Monday to protest on various issues including legal guarantee on MSP and Electricity Amendment Bill 2022.

Farmers collectively held a "Mahapanchayat" here in the national capital which was expected to be attended by farmers from different states of the country. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, however, was not present at the protest sites here in Jantar Mantar. Farmer leader Darshan Pal told Hans India that SKM leader Rakesh Tikait was at Gandhi Peace Foundation, along with other farmer leaders, for a book launch.

President of the All India Kisan Sabha, Dr. Ashok Dhawale launched his book "The Future of Farmers' Movement In India". Darshan Pal has said that the book recounts the year long agitation carried out by the farmers across the Delhi borders and also speaks as to what lies ahead for the Indian farmers in the coming future. While speaking at the inauguration of the book, Tikait has warned that the central government is misleading farmers on Minimum Support Price and that the farmers' agitation will continue.

Darshan Pal told Hans India that while SKM did not participate in the Mahapanchayat's protest, but will hold a meeting with farmers' unions here in New Delhi on September 6th. Last week, BJP president J.P. Nadda, during a public meeting, had claimed that the current BJP government has focused on helping farmers prosper.

"They (Nadda) can make whatever claims they might like. But what has the government done you can see. Despite repetitive demand, no concrete action has been taken on it. There are other issues as well such repealing Electricity Amendment Bill 2022. Our agitation will continue till our demands are met," farmer leader Darshan Pal told Hans India.

Darshan Pal explained that while the farmers' agitation may have started against the now withdrawn three-farm laws, the long standing demand on MSP will further take the cause and more protests will be organised in the coming weeks.