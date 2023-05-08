Live

Farmers Break Barriers At Jantar Mantar At The Protest Site Of Wrestlers
Highlights
- In the footage, BKU members can be seen attempting to climb over barricades in order to get to the protest site.
- They were rushing to get to the dharna site and some of them climbed the access barricades, which they then knocked down and took down.
On Monday, farmers from the Bharatiya Kisan Union arrived to Jantar Mantar, the site of wrestlers' protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh since April 23. In the footage, BKU members can be seen attempting to climb over barricades in order to get to the protest site.
Farmers were led to Jantar Mantar, said to DCP New Delhi Pranav Tayal. They were rushing to get to the dharna site and some of them climbed the access barricades, which they then knocked down and took down. To make ingress easier, the police team moved the barricades at the back.
This occurs the day after BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) activists, including women, launched a protest at the Tikri border following their denial by the police of entry into the national capital. They had, however, managed to get past the barriers and into the city.
In the midst of the farmers' march to Jantar Mantar on Sunday to join the protesting wrestlers, the Delhi Police deployed around 2,000 officers. According to the Delhi Police, people are only permitted to enter Delhi in their own cars or buses, not on tractor trolleys.
Meanwhile, the wrestlers gave the Centre until May 21 to accede to their demands, which they did on Sunday. Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat declared they were ready for a long fight during a briefing in front of almost 2,000 supporters from khaps, farmer, and women organisations.
Furthermore, the Kaiserganj BJP MP continued to insist that he was innocent and that he had been singled out because he had improved the selection procedures for wrestlers.
