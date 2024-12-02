Farmers Intensify Protests With Delhi Chalo March, Breach Barricades

Farmers protesting for their demands escalated their agitation on Monday, breaking through barricades during their Delhi Chalo march. Security forces implemented a three-tier plan, deploying over 5,000 police personnel, 1,000 PSC workers, and emergency units, including water cannons and fire squads, to manage the situation. Traffic management measures led to severe congestion, with vehicles stranded for hours.

Farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since mid-February, following a standoff with security forces. Despite multiple rounds of discussions with the Centre, no resolution has been reached.

Last week, the farmers announced their decision to intensify the protests with a fast unto death beginning November 26. Frustrated by nine months of inaction from the government, they initiated the march towards Delhi in batches from the Shambhu border along the Ambala-New Delhi highway.

The first group of protesters began marching from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon on December 2. Protests and traffic disruptions continue as the farmers push forward with their demands.