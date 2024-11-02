Live
- CM to launch road repair works today
- ‘Brand CBN’ making global firms look towards AP: Lokesh
- 25,000 cabbies boycott Uber, demanding uniform fares, transparent policies
- 2 MBTS Govt Polytechnic students secure jobs
- Govt implementing six guarantees: Sridhar Babu
- Refund of LPG cylinder price in 2 days: MLA
- 80K staffers to undertake caste census survey
- Efforts on to protect endowments lands across AP: Pawan
- Finalise new diet plan in 10 days: CM Revanth Reddy
Fashion designer Rohit Bal dead
New Delhi: Rohit Bal, one of India's most celebrated fashion designers, died on Friday at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) president Sunil Sethi said. He was 63. Bal had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues in December last year.
