Fashion designer Rohit Bal dead

New Delhi: Rohit Bal, one of India's most celebrated fashion designers, died on Friday at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack, Fashion...

New Delhi: Rohit Bal, one of India's most celebrated fashion designers, died on Friday at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) president Sunil Sethi said. He was 63. Bal had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues in December last year.

