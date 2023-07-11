Fatal Collision On Delhi-Meerut Expressway: 6 Lives Lost, Chief Minister Extends Condolences

On Tuesday morning, a tragic incident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving two individuals in critical condition. The collision took place when a school bus and a TUV Jeep collided head-on. The authorities have apprehended the bus driver, as he was found to be driving in the wrong direction.



According to the police, the individuals involved in the car were from the same family, and there were no students present on the bus. RK Kushwaha, the ADCP (traffic), confirmed the fatalities and stated that the bus driver had been driving in the wrong direction after refueling with CNG in Ghazipur, Delhi. The TUV, which was heading towards Gurugram from Meerut, collided with the bus. The responsibility for the accident lies with the bus driver, who had been traveling in the wrong direction from Delhi.

The driver has been apprehended. A video of the incident captures the school bus speeding while the driver of the black-colored TUV attempted to avoid the collision before the head-on impact occurred.





VIDEO | Five people were killed after a SUV collided with a bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. More details are awaited.



Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, expressed his condolences for the incident and instructed the local authorities to extend every possible assistance to the affected family and the injured individuals.