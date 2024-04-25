Live
Just In
Fatal Fire Erupts In Hotel Near Patna Junction, Claims Six Lives
- A tragic fire incident near Patna Junction railway station results in six casualties, with over 20 individuals rescued.
- Home Guard and Fire Services conduct audits as investigations into the cause of the blaze ensue.
A senior official reported that a fire erupted in a hotel near the Patna junction railway station on Thursday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least six lives. Concurrently, over 20 individuals were successfully rescued as ongoing efforts to save lives continued.
Shobha Ohatkar, DG of Home Guard and Fire Services, who swiftly arrived at the scene, briefed journalists, stating, they have conducted fire audits for over 16,000 hotels, and the process is still ongoing. Specific instructions are provided during these audits. While some establishments adhere to the guidelines, others exhibit negligence by disregarding them. Initially, it seems the fire originated from a cylinder explosion.
They have managed to bring the fire, reported around 11 am, under control. A thorough investigation will determine the exact cause, and necessary measures will be taken accordingly, she added.