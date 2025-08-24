Fatal LPG Tanker Blast Claims Seven Lives In Punjab After Vehicle Collision

A catastrophic LPG tanker explosion claimed seven lives and left 15 people with severe burn injuries after a collision with a pickup vehicle occurred on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar highway near Mandiala Adda late Saturday evening. The deadly incident has prompted widespread concern and immediate government response across Punjab.

The deceased have been identified as truck driver Sukhjeet Singh, along with Balwant Rai, Dharmender Verma, Manjit Singh, Vijay, Jaswinder Kaur, and Aradhna Verma. Among the victims, 28-year-old Dharmender Verma died while being transported to Government Medical College in Amritsar for specialized treatment. Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar confirmed that Verma, who had suffered extensive burn injuries, succumbed to his wounds during the medical transfer.

The injured survivors include Balwant Singh, aged 55, Harbans Lal, 60, Amarjeet Kaur, 50, and twelve others ranging from children to elderly residents. Several victims have already been released from medical facilities after receiving initial treatment, while others continue recovering from their injuries.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar verified the casualty figures, while Sub-Inspector Maninder Singh from Bullowal Police Station announced that authorities have filed charges under sections 105 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, covering culpable homicide and property damage respectively.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann swiftly announced financial relief of Rs 2 lakh for each victim's family and guaranteed complimentary medical care for all injured parties. Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy, extending condolences to bereaved families and acknowledging the devastating impact on the community.

Local residents from Mandiala and surrounding villages organized a protest demonstration, blocking highway traffic for more than three hours while demanding adequate compensation and accountability measures. The demonstration concluded after Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gursimranjeet Kaur provided assurances regarding compensation distribution and promised action against responsible parties.

High-ranking officials including Cabinet Minister Dr Ravjot Singh, MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa, MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, and Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain personally visited the affected area to express solidarity with grieving families and assess the situation firsthand.

Punjab Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, accompanied by MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, called for comprehensive investigation and significantly increased relief funding. Warring specifically demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for each bereaved family, plus full reimbursement for damaged residential and commercial properties.

Mandiala resident Gurmukh Singh, 56, provided a harrowing account of the explosion's immediate aftermath, describing how he was bathing when the blast occurred and flames suddenly engulfed the area. Despite the chaos, he managed to protect his grandson by wrapping the child in protective blankets, though his wife, daughter, and daughter-in-law all sustained burn injuries during the incident.

According to police investigations, the tragic sequence began when the LPG tanker attempted to turn toward the Ram Nagar Dheha link road, resulting in the fatal collision with the pickup truck that triggered the massive explosion.