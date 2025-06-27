Feeling proud: Parents and teacher of Shubhanshu Shukla celebrate his journey to ISS

Lucknow: The parents and teacher of India's second astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, on Friday expressed pride after he successfully reached the International Space Station (ISS).

Speaking with IANS, they shared their emotions and reactions, highlighting their pride and thanking God for his safe arrival.

IAF officer Shukla made history as the first Indian to reach the ISS and only the second Indian to travel to space, nearly 40 years after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's mission with the Soviet space programme in 1984. He travelled aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The Axiom 4 mission, which involves Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX, is historic for India, Poland, and Hungary - the three countries that sent their astronauts to space in decades.

Shukla’s mother, Asha Shukla, shared her joy and relief: "I am feeling very good. I spoke with him once after he reached space. I hope he returns safely. I felt proud when he landed in space. It’s a proud moment for India. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to meet us and offered his congratulations. I also feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an important role in this journey."

His father, Shambhu Dayal Sharma, said: "I am very happy and thankful to God for his safe journey. When he was going, he told us to stay happy and not to worry. I pray for his safety and success. CM Yogi came and congratulated us. He said it’s a proud moment that a son of Uttar Pradesh has gone to space. He also assured that steps will be taken to encourage such achievements in the future."

Shukla’s former teacher, Nageshwar Prasad Shukla, also shared memories associated with him.

"He was always a top student and had a dream to join the NDA. I spoke to him five months ago. We had some idea about his selection, but it became official when Prime Minister Modi announced it. He was shy in nature back then, but we’ve seen a transformation over 22 years. His confidence has grown tremendously. I pray for the success of his mission."

As the nation celebrates this milestone, pride runs high in his hometown and among those who shaped his journey.