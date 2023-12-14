FIR against Railways over water tank collapse at Bengal station

Kolkata: An FIR was registered against the Railways on Thursday alleging negligence after a giant water tank collapsed at Burdwan station in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon killing three people and leaving over 30 injured.

The FIR has been registered by Abdul Mafid Sheikh, the husband of Mafiza Khatun, one of the three victims of Wednesday’s mishap.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has started an investigation into the collapse of the water tank with a carrying capacity of 15,000 gallons.

The victim’s family members, who were demanding compensation for the tragedy, were contacted by officials of Indian Railways, who sought the requisite documents from them for clearing the compensation.

Following the mishap, questions are being raised about the lack of maintenance of the infrastructure that has been built within the station premises.

Earlier in the year also, there was a similar incident at Burdwan station and two persons were severely injured after the balcony of an old station building collapsed on them.