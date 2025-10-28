FIR involving UP Minister names UPEIDA officials

Firozabad: Days after Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya escaped unhurt when a truck collided with her car on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, an FIR has been registered in the matter naming UPEIDA officials and the truck driver among the accused, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Firozabad district, when the women and child welfare minister was travelling from Hathras to Lucknow. Though the vehicle was damaged, Maurya was unhurt, they said.

According to police, the complaint in the case was lodged on Sunday at the Naseerpur police station by the minister’s public relations officer (PRO), Ashish Singh.

The FIR names officials of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the truck driver among the accused.

Singh stated in the complaint that due to repair work on the expressway, traffic was diverted to the other lane, causing two-way movement on a single stretch.

The truck travelling ahead of the minister’s vehicle suddenly lost control after a tyre burst, overturned, and scraped past the minister’s car, he said.

The complaint also alleged that there were no reflectors on the road barricades, which made visibility difficult at night, and that no UPEIDA official reached the spot even after the accident.

Singh himself sustained minor injuries, while the minister’s driver, Ramotar, managed to bring the vehicle under control, preventing a major tragedy, police said.