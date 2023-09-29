Fire at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

Live
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Asia's largest wholesale vegetable market Azadpur Mandi on Friday, with officials saying it has been brought under control. A call was received at 5.20 pm about the blaze and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire was brought under control by 6.30 pm, the officials said. The Delhi Fire Services said the fire broke out at Tomato Mandi in Azadpur. There was no casualty in the fire, it added. Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the market, creating panic among the local people
