Fire at slum in Sarai Rohilla no injuries reported

New Delhi:A fire broke out in four shanties of a slum in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Friday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
No one has been injured, they said.
A call about the fire was received at 9.40 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.
The fire was brought under control by 10.15 am, he added.
10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT