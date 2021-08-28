  • Menu
Fire breaks out at Delhi factory, no casualty

A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory here Saturday morning, officials said.

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory here Saturday morning, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place in Friends Colony Industrial area, they said. A call about the fire was received at 6.12 am and 14 fire tenders were pressed into service, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

"It was one of the toughest fire-fighting operations since the factory is located in a very congested area and no water source is available nearby. We had to transport the water through the narrow lanes," he said.

The fire was later doused off even as cooling operations were underway, officials said, adding cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.

