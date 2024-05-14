  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Fire breaks out at income tax office in Delhi

Fire breaks out at income tax office in Delhi
x
Highlights

A fire broke out at the Income Tax Office (ITO) building in the national capital on Tuesday.

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Income Tax Office (ITO) building in the national capital on Tuesday.

Several people working in the building were evacuated through windows using ladders, a fire department official said.

Sharing the details, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call regarding the blaze at CR building, ITO opposite the old Delhi Police Headquarters was received at 2:25 p.m.

“A total of 21 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot,” said Garg.

Another fire department official said that people were evacuated quickly.

More details awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X