Live
- BJP moving ahead with resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’: Kishan Reddy
- Amit Shah attends roadshow in Assam
- For first time, Cong’s ‘Shahi Parivar’ won’t vote for own party: PM Modi’s sharp dig at Gandhis
- WTA Tour: Rybakina beats Kostyuk, storms to third title of the season in Stuttgart
- Athletics: Jepchirchir breaks women-only world marathon record in London
- Russia warns of banning Pakistani rice again after contaminant found
- Golf: Scottie Scheffler takes lead at RBC Heritage; Sahith Theegala placed fourth
- IPL 2024: Dhawan still out with injury as PBKS elect to bat against Gujarat Titans
- Hybrid work models offer significant opportunity for Indian video conferencing market: Logitech
- Election Commission revises TN voter turnout to 69.72 per cent
Just In
Fire breaks out at Maharashtra BJP office in Mumbai; no casualties
A major fire broke out on Sunday at the Maharashtra BJP office here in Nariman Point, an official said, adding that no casualties, however, were reported.
A major fire broke out on Sunday at the Maharashtra BJP office here in Nariman Point, an official said, adding that no casualties, however, were reported.
An official said that the fire that broke out at around 4.55 p.m. has been brought under control.
No one was trapped in the building when the fire broke out, which, according to preliminary reports, happened due to a short circuit.
The firefighters immediately rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.
Sources said that the renovation work at the office kitchen was underway.
According to eyewitnesses, a short circuit occurred, during the welding, and then a fire broke out.
As the office had documents and wooden furniture, the fire went on to spread, leading to smoke everywhere.
The office staff, however, managed to move outdoors safely.