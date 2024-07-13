Fire breaks out at nursing home in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Fire broke out at a private nursing home in Cuttack on Saturday evening, officials said. The fire broke out on the third floor of the nursing home, located near Purighat police station, around 3.30 pm.



Three fire tenders were used to douse the blaze and the operation lasted for nearly two hours. A total of 45 patients were safely rescued from the hospital. Seventeen of them were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, 17 children were sent to Sishu Bhawan and 11 others shifted to different private hospitals.

It was suspected that the fire broke out due to an electrical short-circuit, officials said, adding that the exact cause could only be ascertained after an investigation.

Expressing concern over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the Fire Services to ensure strict implementation of all the rules related to fire safety.