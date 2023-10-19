Live
- Border Security Force Jawan Commits Suicide After Learning About His Wife's Suicide In Jammu & Kashmir
- Bhagavath Kesari Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: #BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM
- PL First Cut – Astral Ltd Q2FY24
- Action unlikely on PCB's complaint on crowd behaviour
- Leo Twitter Review: Huge positive response from the audience
- Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members To Privileges Committee
- Leo Movie OTT Platform and Streaming Date Fixed
- OnePlus Pad Go set to go on sale on October 20: Price, Offers and more
- Congress Bus Yatra will not have any impact in Telangana, says KTR
- Vijayawada: APCRDA removes unauthorised layouts in Surampalli
Just In
Fire Engulfs Furniture Showroom In Delhi's Kirti Nagar
- Stay informed about the recent fire incident in Delhi's Kirti Nagar as a furniture showroom goes up in flames.
- Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties so far.
- Additionally, learn about another fire incident in the Bawana area with no injuries. Stay updated on these developing stories.
On Wednesday, a fire incident occurred at a furniture showroom situated in the Kirti Nagar neighborhood of Delhi. The blaze commenced around 6:32 pm, rapidly engulfing the entire store in flames. In response to the emergency, authorities dispatched a contingent of at least 17 fire tenders to the scene, working tirelessly to extinguish the fire. Fortunately, as of now, there have been no reported casualties stemming from this incident.
Notably, on the same day, an earlier fire had broken out at a factory in the Bawana area of outer Delhi, with the fortunate outcome of no injuries or casualties.
A spokesperson from the Delhi Fire Service shared, "The fire originated on the first floor and quickly spread throughout the entire building. Firefighting efforts are currently underway."
Please be aware that this is a developing news story, and we encourage you to stay tuned for further updates as the situation unfolds.