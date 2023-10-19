Fire Engulfs Furniture Showroom In Delhi's Kirti Nagar

On Wednesday, a fire incident occurred at a furniture showroom situated in the Kirti Nagar neighborhood of Delhi. The blaze commenced around 6:32 pm, rapidly engulfing the entire store in flames. In response to the emergency, authorities dispatched a contingent of at least 17 fire tenders to the scene, working tirelessly to extinguish the fire. Fortunately, as of now, there have been no reported casualties stemming from this incident.



Notably, on the same day, an earlier fire had broken out at a factory in the Bawana area of outer Delhi, with the fortunate outcome of no injuries or casualties.

A spokesperson from the Delhi Fire Service shared, "The fire originated on the first floor and quickly spread throughout the entire building. Firefighting efforts are currently underway."

Please be aware that this is a developing news story, and we encourage you to stay tuned for further updates as the situation unfolds.