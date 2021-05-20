Fire erupts in Delhi's ESI hospital, none injured

New Delhi : A fire broke out at an ESI hospital here on Thursday, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.

An official said that a call reporting fire in the UPS room on the second floor of the ESI hospital in Punjabi Bagh area was received at 1.16 p.m.



He said that after receiving the call, five fire tenders were rushed to the hospital to douse the flames.



Around 20-25 OT staff were safely evacuated from the second floor after the fire erupted in the UPS room due to suspected short-circuit, he said.



The official said that the fire was doused by 2.25 p.m.

