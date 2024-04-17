Live
Just In
Firing at Salman's House: 2 held from rural Gujarat
Mumbai/Bhuj: Shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested in Salman Khan house firing case in a joint operation by the Mumbai Police (Crime Branch) and West Kutch Police from Gujarat’s Bhuj late on Monday. The arrested ‘shooters’ will be presented before a Mumbai court on Tuesday morning. The accused were flown down to Mumbai from Bhuj.
Residents of West Champaran in Bihar, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal are allegedly involved in firing gunshots outside Salman Khan’s house in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area on April 14. A preliminary investigation has confirmed their link with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Section 120 B (Conspiracy) will be added to the FIR registered in the case. Earlier, a case was registered in the matter under the Arms Act and attempt to murder.