  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

First session of Lok Sabha from June 24

First session of Lok Sabha from June 24
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly-elected members, Parliamentary Affairs...

New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly-elected members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

The first three days of the session will see the newly-elected leaders taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House. The session will conclude on July 3.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X