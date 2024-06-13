Live
- TG PGECET-2024 held peacefully
- Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi among galaxy of stars at Naidu’s swearing-in
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 13 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 13 June, 2024
- Rise in pass % in TG TET 2024 results
- Alampur MLA fails to meet people’s needs
- Ponnam reviews monsoon preparedness plan
- After Summer Break....Students back to school to study with books, buddies
- Chandrababu sworn in as Chief Minister for 4th term
- Deputy CM Bhatti travels by Palle Velugu bus
Just In
First session of Lok Sabha from June 24
Highlights
New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly-elected members, Parliamentary Affairs...
New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly-elected members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.
The first three days of the session will see the newly-elected leaders taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House. The session will conclude on July 3.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS