First time in Ayodhya since Ram Mandir inauguration, PM Modi receives rousing welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday returned to Ayodhya after three and half months to a tumultuous welcome. PM Modi was last in Ayodhya on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir.

As the Prime Minister reached Ayodhya, thousands had lined up along the route to welcome him with a shower of flowers petals and chanting of mantras.

People were seen carrying placards that read "Main hoon Modi ka Parivar".

Numerous saints were also present to welcome PM Modi.

The entire city was dressed in its Sunday best and illuminated with twinkling lights, giving a fairyland look to it.

PM Modi drove straight to Ram Mandir from the airport where he offered prayers and then started the roadshow.

The 2-km roadshow from Sugriv Qila to Lata Chowk was marked by folk dancers and singers giving their performances amid chants of 'Modi, Modi'.

Holding an illuminated lotus symbol of the party, he was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party candidate Lallu Singh (Ayodhya).