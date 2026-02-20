Five-year-old girl killed after school wall collapses in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A five-year-old girl lost her life after a wall collapsed inside a school premises in Bawatra village under the Sayla police station limits in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Preeti Kumari (5), a Class 1 student of Marudhar Shikshan Sansthan Senior Secondary School and a resident of Asada village in neighbouring Balotra district.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when Preeti was playing with other children inside the school premises. During this time, a wall panel constructed with fibre bricks suddenly collapsed, and the falling debris buried the child underneath, leaving her critically injured.

The incident triggered panic among students, teachers, and school staff, who immediately rushed to the spot and pulled the girl out from under the debris.

She was quickly taken to the Sayla Community Health Centre for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared her brought dead due to the severity of her injuries, officials said.

On receiving information about the incident, personnel from Sayla police station reached both the hospital and the school premises and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the wall collapse.

The tragic death of the young student has left her family devastated, with her parents in deep shock and grief. The incident has also triggered anguish and concern among residents of the village and surrounding areas.

Local residents alleged negligence on the part of the school administration and claimed that poor construction quality and inadequate safety measures may have contributed to the collapse of the wall.

Marudhar Shikshan Sansthan Senior Secondary School has around 350 students enrolled, and authorities have begun examining the structural condition of the school building as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police and local authorities said further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry into the incident.



