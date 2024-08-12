Flats, luxury cars, gold unearthed from ex-engineer

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Vigilance department on Monday unearthed 10 prime flats, 1.5 kg of gold, Rs 2.70 crore in deposits and luxury cars from retired engineer Tara Prasad Mishra of Public Works department.

Acting on a tip-off, the Vigilance teams launched simultaneous raids at nine locations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jharsuguda involving 12 DSPs, 12 inspectors, 16 ASIs and additional staff.

Additionally, officials discovered branded wristwatches, including a Rolex valued at Rs 13 lakh, two luxury cars (Mercedes Benz and KIA Seltos) and Rs 80 lakh spent on the engineer's daughter's medical education.

The investigation also uncovered foreign currencies from the US, Thailand, Vietnam, the UAE, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia and Singapore.

Further searches are going on and additional deposits and investments in shares and mutual funds are being evaluated.