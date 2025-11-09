Live
Flight operations at Delhi airport are normal: DIAL
New Delhi: Airline operations at the Delhi airport, the country's busiest airport, are normal now, airport operator DIAL said on Saturday, a day after a glitch with the air traffic control system delayed more than 800 flights.
The technical problem with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports the air traffic control's flight planning process, continued for over 15 hours from around 5:45 am on Friday before the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said at around 9 pm that the issue had been addressed.
