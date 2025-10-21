Flood alert in TN's Theni as Vaigai dam near full

With continuous heavy rain lashing the Western Ghats under the influence of the Northeast Monsoon, the water level at the Vaigai Dam in Tamil Nadu's Theni district has risen sharply to 69 feet, prompting the Public Works Department (PWD) to issue a third-level flood alert.

Officials said the dam has been receiving copious inflows from catchment areas over the past three days as steady rainfall continues in the Varushanad hills. To manage the rising inflow, surplus water is being released from the dam through regulated sluices.

Residents living along the Vaigai River banks and in low-lying regions have been advised to remain vigilant and move to safer locations if necessary. According to PWD engineers, the dam’s full reservoir level is 71 feet, and the current inflow is increasing steadily due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment.

The Vaigai, which originates in the Varushanad mountain ranges, gathers strength from several small streams flowing through Vaalipparai, Thummakkundu, Murukkodai, Varushanad, Kadamalakkundu, Duraichamipuram, Kandamanur, Ammachiapuram, and Kunnur before reaching the reservoir.

“Continuous rainfall in the Western Ghats has caused a surge in the inflow, and all field engineers are monitoring the water levels round the clock,” said an official from the Water Resources Department.

“Necessary safety measures have been taken to ensure there is no threat to people living downstream,” he said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said that widespread rainfall is expected to continue across southern Tamil Nadu due to an active northeast monsoon system. Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar districts have received heavy showers since Sunday, while hill areas have reported intense downpours that have led to rising water levels in rivers and reservoirs.

Disaster management teams have been placed on alert in the downstream regions of Madurai and Sivaganga to handle any potential flood-related emergencies.

The district administration has also instructed the revenue and police departments to closely monitor the flow of the Vaigai River and to make public announcements in vulnerable areas.

With the monsoon expected to persist through the week, officials urged the public to exercise caution and avoid venturing near riverbanks or overflowing canals.