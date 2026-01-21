Fog continues to hit rail services

Even as the cold wave in North India has shown signs of easing, dense fog continues to disrupt transportation, particularly rail services in and around the national capital. Poor visibility throughout the early morning hours on Tuesday forced trains to operate at reduced speeds, leading to widespread delays and inconvenience for passengers across Delhi’s major railway stations.

At New Delhi Railway Station, several important trains arrived well behind schedule. The Karnataka Superfast Express reached the station nearly one hour and 45 minutes late, while the Intercity Express was delayed by about one hour and 15 minutes. The Jhelum Express, which connects Delhi with Jammu and Kashmir, arrived more than an hour late. The Ranchi–New Delhi Garib Rath Express was delayed by around one hour and a32 minutes, while the Magadh Express recorded the longest delay at the station, arriving approximately three hours and 42 minutes late.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station also witnessed significant disruptions. The Mahakaushal Express reached nearly one hour late, and the Shridham Superfast Express arrived around one hour and 45 minutes behind schedule. The Kalinga Utkal Express on the Odisha route was delayed by more than two hours, while the Chennai Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express arrived after a delay of over four hours. Its return service, the Kalinga Utkal Express, was also delayed by more than three hours, adding to passenger inconvenience.

At Anand Vihar Railway Station, the Jansadharan Express, an unreserved train heavily used by daily commuters, arrived about one hour and 30 minutes late. Similar conditions prevailed at Old Delhi Railway Station, where the Amritsar–New Delhi Intercity Express reached around one hour and 40 minutes behind schedule.