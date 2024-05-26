Forced to sell kidney, tribal woman files complaint against husband & middleman in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A tribal woman from Kelakam in Kannur district of Kerala approached the police, stating that her husband and a middleman were forcing her to sell her kidney. In her complaint, she said that she was offered Rs 9 lakh for selling her kidney.



The woman said that her husband and the middleman named Benni had both donated their kidneys earlier and are now acting as middlemen.

She said that a few days ago, Benni had tried to force her to sell her kidney after calling her to Kochi, saying that her husband was admitted to the hospital and was in serious condition.

The woman said that Benni has lured several tribal people of Kannur into organ trade and that he was giving a pittance to the donors while he was taking a large chunk of the money.

With the arrest of Sabith Nasar in Kochi on May 19, the kidney racket in Kerala is getting exposed with complaints of kidney sales coming from different parts of the state.

Peravoor DSP Ashraf Thengalakkandiyil, while speaking to IANS, said: “Police have recorded the statement of the woman and are conducting a detailed probe on the basis of her complaint.”