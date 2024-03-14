  • Menu
Former athlete, Cong leader Padmini Thomas joins BJP in Kerala

Former Asian Games medal winning athlete and Congress leader Padmini Thomas on Thursday joined the BJP here.

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Asian Games medal winning athlete and Congress leader Padmini Thomas on Thursday joined the BJP here.

Along with her, Thampanoor Satheesh, ex-Congress leader and close aide of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, also joined the BJP in the presence of party's top state leaders, including Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Padmini is an Arjuna Award winner and came third in the 400 meters and second in the 4X400 relay at the 1982 Asian Games.

A former Indian Railway employee, she became active in the Congress party during the time when Oommen Chandy (2011-16) was at the helm in the state and was made the president of the Kerala Sports Council.

Satheesh was more known for his loyalty to Karunakaran and with the veteran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal joining the BJP last week, the departure of Satheesh was a foregone conclusion.

Speaking at the function, where the newcomers were welcomed, state BJP president K. Surendran said this was just the beginning as more leaders from other parties will join the BJP.

“The Left and the Congress here have lost their credibility and many have now realized that India has a future only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence more leaders will be joining us,” said Surendran.

