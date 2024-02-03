Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani Awarded Bharat Ratna: A Tribute to a BJP Stalwart

Hyderabad; Government of India has accorded highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to the former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani.

Advani is the BJP stalwart who catapulted the party into national reckoning with his Rath Yatra for Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the early 1990s.

Advani has been a strong believer in RSS ideology and it was his rath yatra that triggered the issue of Ayodhya Ram Temple issue which later turned into a massive movement. Though he was invited for consecration of the diety Ram Lala he could not attend due advanced age and health issues.





I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a… pic.twitter.com/Ya78qjJbPK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024





Congratulations to Shri #LKAdvani Ji on being awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, the #BharatRatna. Advani Ji has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation. A scholar and statesman, he has made exceptional contributions to the… pic.twitter.com/FSEsvxXm0F — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 3, 2024



