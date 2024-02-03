  • Menu
Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani Awarded Bharat Ratna: A Tribute to a BJP Stalwart

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani Awarded Bharat Ratna: A Tribute to a BJP Stalwart
Hyderabad; Government of India has accorded highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to the former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani.Advani is the...

Hyderabad; Government of India has accorded highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to the former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani.

Advani is the BJP stalwart who catapulted the party into national reckoning with his Rath Yatra for Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the early 1990s.

Advani has been a strong believer in RSS ideology and it was his rath yatra that triggered the issue of Ayodhya Ram Temple issue which later turned into a massive movement. Though he was invited for consecration of the diety Ram Lala he could not attend due advanced age and health issues.




X