Live
- 10 reasons why e-cigarettes and vaping devices can trigger serious health issues
- New drug may prevent diabetic eye, kidney disease complications: Study
- People in Karnataka have to live amicably: Shivakumar on seer controversy
- Secured creditor can forfeit earnest money if there is a default in payment by auction-purchaser: SC
- Tech getting in the way of your well being?
- Punjab Governor resigns, cites personal reasons
- Ganta Srinivasa Rao demands inquiry over murder of MRO
- Kisan Morcha stages protest against Union budget
- YSR Congress Party leaders from ward 6 in Kadiri joins TDP
- Jetti Gurunadha Rao participates in cadre meeting in Polavaram
Just In
Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani Awarded Bharat Ratna: A Tribute to a BJP Stalwart
Highlights
Hyderabad; Government of India has accorded highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to the former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani.Advani is the...
Hyderabad; Government of India has accorded highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to the former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani.
Advani is the BJP stalwart who catapulted the party into national reckoning with his Rath Yatra for Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the early 1990s.
Advani has been a strong believer in RSS ideology and it was his rath yatra that triggered the issue of Ayodhya Ram Temple issue which later turned into a massive movement. Though he was invited for consecration of the diety Ram Lala he could not attend due advanced age and health issues.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS