Former MP Udit evicted from govt bungalow

New Delhi: Former MP and Congress leader Udit Raj has finally been evicted from his government residence in Lutyens’ Delhi after repeatedly failing to vacate the property despite several notices from the authorities. The action was carried out by the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Udit Raj, who represented North-West Delhi in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019, was allotted the bungalow during his tenure as an MP. As per government rules, MPs and ministers must vacate their official accommodation within one month after their term ends. However, after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Raj continued to occupy the bungalow and had requested additional time to move out.

When the delay persisted for several years, the Directorate of Estates initiated eviction proceedings under the Unauthorized Occupants’ Eviction Act. This action is part of a larger government drive to clear unauthorized occupations of government bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi by former MPs and officials who have overstayed their tenure.