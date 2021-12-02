Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh suspended by Maharashtra government, CM Uddhav Thackeray approved

The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended former Mumbai Police Commissioner and IPS officer Parambir Singh on Thursday. Earlier, a court in Mumbai had given relief by canceling the order declaring him an absconding criminal, But after that he also got the shock of suspension.

According to sources, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has accepted his suspension file. Along with this, Parag Manere, who was the then DSP of Thane City, has also been suspended. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had said that the process of suspension of Parambir Singh is on. We will suspend them.

Senior IPS officer Singh has been accused of 'irregularities and lapses' in the suspension order. Cases have been registered against Singh in Mumbai and elsewhere in the illegal recovery case. He did not come forward about it for several days. He did not appear even after being summoned for questioning.

Even non-bailable and bailable warrants had been issued against them. On the application of the Mumbai Police, the court had declared him an absconding criminal on November 17. Recently, the Supreme Court has granted him relief from arrest. After this, a special court in Mumbai on Thursday quashed the order declaring Parambir Singh as absconding.