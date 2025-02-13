Former Norwegian Minister Erik Solheim praises Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Former Norwegian Minister Erik Solheim during his visit to Mahakumbh 2025 remarked, “I saw smiles on the faces of people from small towns and villages across India.” The Yogi government’s commitment to transforming Mahakumbh 2025 into a grand and divine spectacle has elevated the event to a global phenomenon. People from around the world are flocking to Prayagraj to witness the splendour of this spiritual gathering. Among the international dignitaries attending the event on Wednesday was Erik Solheim, former Norwegian Minister for Climate and Environment.

He was left in awe at the gathering, and described it as “unparalleled and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” He emphasised that Mahakumbh is not just the largest spiritual event in the world but also the biggest human congregation in history, stating, “Nothing of this magnitude has ever happened anywhere – not in America, Europe, China, or any other part of the world.” He highlighted that people from all over the globe are coming not only to seek divine blessings but also for a spiritual journey, to strengthen friendships, and to celebrate with their families.

Describing his visit as unforgettable, Solheim said, “It was an unforgettable moment for me, and I feel truly happy to have been part of this grand event. Thanks to strong security, cleanliness, efficient traffic management, and digital services, Mahakumbh is attracting not just millions of Hindus but people of various faiths from across the world.” Solheim praised the Yogi government for showcasing Indian culture and spirituality on a global platform, making Mahakumbh a unique blend of faith, devotion, and discipline that continues to inspire visitors worldwide.