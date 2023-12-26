Live
- Ravi Teja builds anticipation on ‘Eagle’ at ‘Dhamaka’ success celebrations
- Embracing the Warmth: The Winter Wonders of Coffee
- Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in PMLA case till Dec 28
- Telangana CM assures all support to Foxconn for proposed projects (Lead)
- Post-Christmas Skin Care Tips Revitalize Your Glow After the Festive Season
- Taiwan not seeing signs of large-scale Chinese military activity pre-election
- Cambodia's exports to RCEP members up 27% in 11 months: Report
- IND v SA: Kohli-Iyer 67-run partnership rescues India after early scare on opening day
- Tata Motors wins UP govt order to supply 1,350 buses
- Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky defy split rumours with loved-up Christmas pictures
Just In
Former NSG commando and top film-maker Major Ravi appointed Kerala BJP vice president
Former NSG commando and top film-maker Major Ravi was appointed Kerala BJP vice president on Tuesday.
Thiruvananthapuram: Former NSG commando and top film-maker Major Ravi was appointed Kerala BJP vice president on Tuesday.
Major Ravi is known for his exploits in the Indian Army, especially as head of mission ‘Operation One Eyed Jack’ to capture suspects in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case and for making high-quality Malayalam films based on the army after his retirement.
Major Ravi, a former National Security Guard Commando who was honoured with the President’s Gallantry Award in 1991 and 1992 for fighting terrorism in Punjab and Kashmir, joined the BJP recently in Delhi.
Now, 65 year old Ravi has been made the party vice-president by state BJP President K Surendran.
Incidentally, in 2021 Ravi had joined the Congress party here and then had expressed his displeasure against the way things were going on in the BJP.
C Reghunath, a Congress leader who unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadom in Kannur also joined the BJP with Ravi and he was given a seat in the party’s national council.