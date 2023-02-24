Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat Passes Away At 89

Devisingh Shekhawat, the husband of former president Pratibha Patil, passed awaysuddenly in a Pune hospital. He was 89 years old. Shekhawat wasadmitted to the KEM hospital. According to a statement from KEM Hospital, his has health deteriorated as he developed kidney difficulties and he passed away at 9.30 am on February 24.

In addition to expressing sympathy to Pratibha Patil and her family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Shekhawat's numerous community service endeavours had a lasting impression on society.

Devisingh Shekhawat wassurvived by his wife, Pratibha Patil, and his daughter and son. He belonged to the Congress party and was known for his work in agriculture.

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), grieved Shekhawat's passing. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, tweeted their heartfelt condolences.