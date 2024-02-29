Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Allegedly Orchestrated BJP's Efforts In Himachal Pradesh Turmoil

Despite Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's successful retention of his government in Himachal Pradesh, the unexpected setback in the Rajya Sabha, resulting in a state of turmoil, has reverberated within the Congress high command. Sources reveal that former Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh played a significant role in orchestrating the opposition's efforts to destabilize the Congress's sole government in North India, aligning with the BJP.

Captain Amarinder Singh, a former Chief Minister of Punjab and scion of Patiala's royal family, shares a connection with another influential figure central to the conflict within the Himachal Pradesh Congress – Vikramaditya Singh. Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and a minister in the current Congress administration, threatened resignation, citing "humiliation" from his own government.

Interestingly, one of Virbhadra Singh's daughters is married to Captain Amarinder Singh's grandson, Angad Singh, further intertwining their familial ties. Aparajitha Singh, Virbhadra Singh's daughter, is married to Angad Singh, the son of Captain Amarinder Singh's daughter, Jai Inder Kaur.

Given his close relations with the Himachal Pradesh royals, Captain Amarinder Singh was entrusted with overseeing the entire episode, leveraging his influence to navigate the situation.

Significantly, Captain Amarinder Singh parted ways with the Congress in 2021 after a lengthy association of over four decades. Subsequently, he formed his own political outfit, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), before merging it with the BJP and aligning himself with the saffron party.

"His former role as Punjab Chief Minister and his familial connections with Himachal royals made him an ideal candidate for the BJP to execute this task," revealed a source familiar with the developments to India Today TV on the condition of anonymity.

Sources disclose that Amarinder Singh facilitated the logistical arrangements, including frequent chopper flights, for the six Congress MLAs who sided with the BJP during the Rajya Sabha election, resulting in the defeat of the party's candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi. These six Congress MLAs, now disqualified, were flown to Haryana on the voting day, along with three Independents who also voted in favor of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Months before the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP sensed discontent brewing within the Congress ranks as Vikramadiya Singh and his family reportedly felt sidelined. Singh, who allegedly aspired for the Chief Minister's position, further raised eyebrows by attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, an event boycotted by the Congress.

At this juncture, the BJP entrusted Captain Amarinder Singh with the task of intervening in Himachal Pradesh affairs, according to sources. Despite suspicions within the Congress regarding the Captain's involvement, the party failed to take preemptive action to counter it nearly two weeks ago, as per sources briefed by India Today.