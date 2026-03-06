Four die as bikes collide

Phulbani: Four persons, including a three-year-old child, died and another was injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Kandhamal district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred at Banduli village, around 40 km from here, under Gochhapada police station limits, when the two motorcycles collided.

According to locals, the collision took place when two persons were on a motorcycle and travelling from Upparshi village to Gochhapada town, while another two-wheeler with a rider and two pillion riders was coming from the opposite side.