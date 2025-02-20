Four new expressways, AI city, scooty for girls in UP govt's Rs 8.08 lakh crore budget

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 8,08,736.6 crore for the financial year 2025-26, focusing on infrastructure, technology, education, and social welfare.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly, the Finance Minister emphasised rapid infrastructure development and employment generation. He announced that 22 per cent of the budget has been earmarked for developmental initiatives, 13 per cent for education, 11 per cent for agriculture and allied services, and 6 per cent for healthcare.

Khanna highlighted improvements in law and order and power supply, stating that digital platforms like Nivesh Saarthi, Nivesh Mitra, and the Online Incentive Benefit Management System have enhanced transparency in the investment process, boosting investor confidence.

As per the budget announcements, four new expressways will be developed, and 58 municipalities will be transformed into smart cities.

The UP government plans to establish an Artificial Intelligence City to position the state as a centre for technological innovation. A Technology Research Translation Park focused on cybersecurity and a Center of Excellence for AI will also be set up.

A Science City, Science Park, and Planetarium will be developed, along with the renovation of existing institutions.

Meritorious girl students will receive scooties based on eligibility. Rs 24 crore has been allocated for providing laptops and smartphones to revenue personnel for online work.

Other announcements include two free LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana, Rs 1,050 crore for the Farmer Welfare Fund to assist farmers in case of accidental death/disability, Rs 550 crore for the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme to support marriages of daughters across all categories, Rs 2,980 crore for pensions under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, Rs 700 crore for the Kanya Sumangala Scheme, and Rs 1,424 crore for the Disabled Maintenance Grant Scheme.

A Solar City will be developed in Ayodhya.

Khanna said that the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is a historic event, occurring once every 144 years, and extensive preparations were underway to make it a grand success.

He reiterated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy. A sector-wise action plan has been prepared, focusing on agriculture, infrastructure, industries, IT, healthcare, education, tourism, urban development, and financial services to drive economic growth.

Describing the budget as a major step towards economic development and social welfare, Khanna said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has made unprecedented progress across sectors, including law and order, industrial development, poverty alleviation, and financial inclusion.”