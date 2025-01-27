Four Odia personalities selected for Padma Shri

Bhubaneswar: Doctor Ashok Kumar Mahapatra and sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak are among four eminent personalities from Odisha who have been selected for the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, for their contribution to the fields of medicine, art and literature. Dr Mahapatra was chosen for his contribution to medicine, Gadanayak and Durga Charan Ranbir for art and Pratibha Satpathy for literature and education.

After the announcement of the names of Padma awardees this year, Dr Mahapatra thanked Lord Jagannath and said he had dedicated himself to the service of the people without expecting any award or reward. “I thank the Centre and the Government of Odisha. I am already 74 and this award is a recognition,” he said.

Mahapatra, who spent 43 years in Delhi, became a household name in Odisha after he headed a team that conducted the rare craniopagus surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia at AIIMS in New Delhi in 2017.

Gadanayak, from Dhenkanal district, is a famous sculptor and known for stone carvings on themes like Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt March and the central memorial structure at National Police Memorial and the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at National War Memorial complex. “I am absolutely happy and cannot think that a man from a remote village of Dhenkanal district doing stone works could get such a prestigious award. Thanks all,” he said.

Ranbir is a renowned Odissi dance guru and acquired proficiency in playing the Pakhawaj. He has been honoured with several awards.

Satpathy is a poet of Odia literature and is recognised as one of the leading poets of the country. She has also been honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a post on X, congratulated the four Odia personalities for their achievement.

“My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the winners who are going to be honoured with the prestigious Padma Awards for their talent and lifelong dedication. In particular, the people of the State are proud of Odisha’s four Padma award winners, Dr Ashok Mahapatra in the field of medicine, artists Shri Adwaita Charan Gadanayak and Shri Durga Charan Ranbir in the field of art, and Smt Pratibha Satpathi in the field of literature and education. I pray to Lord Jagannath for a bright future for everyone. #PadmaAwardees”.