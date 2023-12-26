Live
- Axis Bank files insolvency petition against Zee Learn
- Essential tips for studying abroad
- Premier League: Wood's hat-trick gives Nuno his first win as Nottingham Forest coach
- Regional escalation feared as Israel hints at military ops across Middle East
- Content landscape change will be exponential, says YouTube India MD
- Vivo China through Vivo India acquired over Rs 20K cr proceeds of crime: ED probe
- IND v SA: Rahul's half-century after Rabada 5-44 helps India reach 208/8 as rain ends Day 1
- Indian scientists decode how TB bacterium persists in human body
- Delhi Police probing mysterious blast sound, smoke outside Israel Embassy
- Hyderabad woman held for planting ganja in ex-boyfriend’s car for revenge
Four workers hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas at Vadodara factory
Vadodara : Four workers at a pharmaceutical factory in Vadodara were hospitalised on Tuesday after inhaling leaked toxic gas. The local police were quick to respond to the situation.
The incident unfolded at a factory in the Nandesari GIDC area, where many workers were present. The toxic gas leak was determined to have originated from a damaged pipeline unhinged from a joint. As a result, four workers were exposed to the hazardous gas, leading to feelings of uneasiness.
The affected workers were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable. Local authorities are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the leak.
