Four workers hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas at Vadodara factory

Four workers at a pharmaceutical factory in Vadodara were hospitalised on Tuesday after inhaling leaked toxic gas.

Vadodara : Four workers at a pharmaceutical factory in Vadodara were hospitalised on Tuesday after inhaling leaked toxic gas. The local police were quick to respond to the situation.

The incident unfolded at a factory in the Nandesari GIDC area, where many workers were present. The toxic gas leak was determined to have originated from a damaged pipeline unhinged from a joint. As a result, four workers were exposed to the hazardous gas, leading to feelings of uneasiness.

The affected workers were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable. Local authorities are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the leak.

