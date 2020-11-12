Free transport for Covid patients by 'Jeevan Seva' app

New Delhi: If you are infected with Covid-19, don't worry. Jeevan Seva will provide you and your family safe commute to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the national capital round the clock.

The Delhi government came up with the "free of cost" facility on Thursday with Health Minister Satyendar Jain launching the Jeevan Seva app.

The app was launched in collaboration with EVERA -- a cab services in Delhi-NCR. EVERA will use electric vehicles as ambulance to transfer non-critical cases to healthcare facilities within Delhi free of cost.

The patients can download the app through a link which will be sent through SMS and QR code to every person testing positive for Covid-19 in Delhi.

"We are launching the Jeevan Seva app today to facilitate Delhi citizens in home isolation in case of need. From health checkups, ambulance requirements to admission in hospitals, health amenities are now just a click away. With this app, you will get access to an e-vehicle which will provide free pick-up and drop services. Each vehicle will be properly sanitised after every ride," Jain said while speaking on the occasion.

The Covid patients can book a cab from the Jeevan Seva app after registering through OTP, by entering their pick-up and drop location. The service will be available 24 hours.

The drivers will get all the information through their app. They will reach the patient soon as the pick-up location is automatically captured by the app.

The availability of real time GPS tracking will make the monitoring smoother. Dedicated supervisors will be monitoring the situation round the clock.

The trained drivers will be complying with the new safety guidelines such as wearing PPE kits and being well-equipped with sanitisers. The cabin will be insulated as well.

Nimish Trivedi, Co-founder and CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt Ltd, said, "The Jeevan Seva app is the first ever initiative to help Covid patients reach healthcare facilities in EV cabs. We are pleased to work with the Delhi government to launch this initiative and hope that it will help us in fighting the ongoing pandemic."