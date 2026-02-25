CBSE Class 10 – Science Examination Paper Analysis

The CBSE Class 10 Science examination was moderate in difficulty and well-structured, according to feedback from Kaberi Buragohain, TGT-Science at Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam.

She stated that the 2026 question paper maintained a balanced approach and followed the usual CBSE pattern. The paper was largely based on conceptual understanding and competency-based questions that were clear and easy to comprehend.

According to Buragohain, the question paper was entirely based on the NCERT syllabus and focused on testing students’ basic concepts and fundamental understanding rather than tricky or highly application-based problems. She noted that the exam aimed to assess core knowledge while also including questions designed to encourage critical thinking.

The number of numerical problems was comparatively fewer, making the paper manageable to complete within the allotted time. The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) were concept-based and mostly straightforward. Case-based questions were moderately framed and aligned with classroom preparation.

She further observed that students who had thoroughly prepared from NCERT textbooks were likely to perform well. The expected average score this year is anticipated to be higher compared to previous years.

Overall, the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2026 was considered more moderate than last year’s paper and viewed as a scoring opportunity for well-prepared students.