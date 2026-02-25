Sustainability Experience Center to Nurture Young Climate Champions

A Sustainability Experience Center aimed at nurturing young sustainability champions has been inaugurated at Delhi Public School Bengaluru North. The initiative has been set up by 1M1B in collaboration with IBM SkillsBuild to promote sustainability awareness, climate literacy and future-ready skills among students.

The Center was inaugurated by Priti Kadam from IBM’s Chief Sustainability Office and Manju Balasubramanyam, Principal of DPS Bengaluru North, in the presence of representatives from IBM and 1M1B.

Designed as an experiential learning space, the Center seeks to move beyond traditional classroom teaching. It integrates sustainability, climate action and artificial intelligence through interactive modules that allow students to explore real-world environmental challenges. Activities include a Carbon Footprint Activity Board to understand emissions linked to daily choices, a “Wall of Disintegration” highlighting decomposition timelines of materials, and “Track Your Watts,” where students analyse household electricity consumption and behavioural changes. A dedicated solution-creation space encourages students to design practical sustainability projects.

School Principal Manju Balasubramanyam said the Center would help students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills around climate action. Manav Subodh, Founder and Chief Mentor of 1M1B, noted that the initiative aims to move students from awareness to action by combining sustainability education with technology-enabled learning.

The Center will also serve as a regional hub for workshops, student-led innovation projects and community engagement activities. Organisers expect it to foster a pipeline of student-driven sustainability initiatives while promoting green skills and responsible citizenship.