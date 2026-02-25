Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner Suspended Amid Diarrhoea Outbreak

The government has suspended Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner Kurmarao following a severe diarrhoea outbreak in the city, which resulted in one death and 76 hospitalisations. The suspension was ordered by Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department, Suresh Kumar, citing negligence in duty.

The outbreak has affected several areas, including Dammalaveedhi, Golkonda Revu, Kakivedhi, and Manguvarithota, with residents falling ill and being admitted to hospitals. In response, authorities have launched a house-to-house survey and set up medical camps to treat those with minor symptoms. Municipal staff are also distributing tanked drinking water to affected communities.