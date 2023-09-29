Fresh Raj Bhavan-Bengal Secretariat tussle over Guv’s recommendations on VC appointment search panel

Kolkata: A fresh tussle between Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat in West Bengal has surfaced, and again it is on an issue concerning the vice chancellors (VC) in state universities.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose’s recommendations as members of the search committee meant for the appointment of the vice- chancellors in state universities seem to have irked the state education department, especially the state education Minister Bratya Basu.

He has specially taken exception that of the five names that the Governor has recommended by virtue of being the chancellor of state universities only one is from an institute located in West Bengal. “Barring the director of IIT-Kharagpur, Virendra Kumar Tewari, the other four names are from academicians from institutes outside West Bengal. Is it not strange that the Governor did not find enough suitable names of academicians from reputed educational institutions in West Bengal as members of the search committee,” Basu argued.

He also argued that in the names suggested by the state education department there were names from both state and central institutes in West Bengal like Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). “This proves that the state government did not create a bias between state and central universities. It seems that the Governor needs some puppets as members of the search committee, who will operate as per his whims,” the state education minister commented.

However, there had been no counter-reaction from the Governor’s House in the matter so far.

Observers feel that this issue of search committee opens yet another tussle point between the Raj Bhavan and State Secretary concerning the state universities The tension between the constitutional bodies is already at its peak over the Governor’s decision to appoint interim vice- chancellors for different state universities without the concurrence of and discussion with the state education department.