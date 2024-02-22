Fresh tension in Sandeshkhali: Property of Shahjahan’s brother burnt by mob

Kolkata: Fresh tension erupted in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Thursday afternoon as angry villagers burnt down a property owned by Sheikh Sirajuddin, the younger brother of the absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

The angry villagers also reportedly recaptured a local playground at Sandeshkhali which was allegedly occupied forcefully by the absconding leader and his associates.

The property of Sheikh Sirajuddin that was reportedly set ablaze by the agitated villagers was a warehouse in the midst of a pisciculture farm owned by him.

The villagers alleged that the farm where the warehouse was situated was set up on land belonging to them and that it had been illegally occupied by the Trinamool leader and his kin.

They alleged that Sirajuddin occupied the farmland after ruining its fertility by flooding it with saline water.

Sandeshkhali is known for an abundance of pisciculture farms, mostly owned by Shahjahan and his associates and the local people alleged that majority of such farms were set up illegally.

Some of the villagers even alleged that close associates of Sirajuddin before leaving the place had threatened the local people with dire consequences.

The fresh tension at Sandeshkhali erupted just hours after the Acting Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, returned to Kolkata after reviewing the security arrangements in the district.

Before leaving for Kolkata on Thursday morning he said that he has issued an appeal to the people not to take the law into their own hands. However, he remained noncommittal about ensuring Shahjahan’s arrest.