Friendly fight on 5-10 seats in Bihar: Gehlot
Patna: The ruffles in the Mahagathbandhan alliance appear to have settled down after Senior Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot and AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru met with RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav at his residence in Patna.
After the meeting Gehlot refused to be drawn into the exact seat sharing numbers claiming that there could be a friendly fight between allies in 5-10 seats. Ashok Gehlot, said, "We had a good discussion.
There is a press conference tomorrow. Every confusion will be clear tomorrow. The Mahagathbandhan is contesting the elections together. There are 243 seats in Bihar; there can be a friendly fight on 5-10 seats..."
