Addressing media persons on the sidelines of bodies India 2026, Naidu said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau( AAIB) and the Director General of Civil Aviation( DGCA) reached the spot, adding that the Black Box of the doomed aeroplane had been located.

Mr Pawar and four others onboard a chartered aeroplane

failed after it crashed just about 200 metres from the tabletop runway at Baramati field in Pune quarter on Wednesday.

“ The Black Box has been located, examinations are on. But this time we will follow a timeline system so that the report is ready briskly, ” Naidu told journalists.

Replying to a question regarding no firefighting labor force being available at the spot when the incident passed, the minister said the heliport caters substantially to flying training organisations.

“ There are all installations available for Flying Training Organisation( FTO). This is an NSOP(Non-Scheduled Operator’s Permit) heliport. It is n't for marketable aeronautics, ” he said.

still, they've to have certain conditions which we corroborate, “ If we permit an NSOP strip to serve as a marketable field. But this installation is substantially used by NSOPs. Flying training organisations use it substantially, ” he added.

Noting that India is one of the safest countries when it comes to aeronautics safety morals, Naidu said Maharashtra’s government had written to the Centre about the baramati crash probe.

“ We replied saying examinations have been initiated, ” he added.