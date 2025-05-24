Friends with everyone, but no alternative till Modi is PM: Chirag

New Delhi: Union Minister Chirag Paswan addressed speculations around his growing proximity with leaders across political lines, from Tejashwi Yadav to Prashant Kishor, asserting firmly, “Friends with everyone, alliance with none till PM Modi is my Prime Minister.”

IANS: After Operation Sindoor, the Indian government has sent delegations abroad. How important do you consider this?

Chirag Paswan: It is necessary. Our country was subjected to a cowardly and shameful terrorist attack, and after that, through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army demonstrated courage and valour. The world must know about this. That’s why the delegation of MPs has been sent to various foreign countries to present India’s position. It is crucial that the right picture of India is presented. Our soldiers destroyed only terrorist camps without harming any civilians...These terror camps were being nurtured by our neighbouring country for a long time. Delegations have gone in the past as well. Their purpose is to make the world aware of India’s correct narrative.

IANS: The opposition, Congress and sometimes the RJD, is questioning Operation Sindoor. They’re talking about fighter jets being shot down by Pakistan and raising questions about the ceasefire and why PoK wasn’t taken. How do you see this?

Chirag Paswan: Is this really the time to raise such issues? At a time when the country needs to unite against terrorism, what is the opposition doing, especially parties like Congress? You are literally echoing Pakistan’s narrative. The same questions they’re asking are being asked by our opposition. Do you really think this is the right time for politics? Let the world see India as one unit for now. The parliamentary delegation that has gone is not representing any party, they are representing the country. You can ask all your questions later, this government and this Prime Minister are here till 2029. But do you think this is the time for India to appear divided? The opposition’s role in this entire episode has been very wrong, and if they continue on this path, it will tarnish India’s global image.

IANS: The Prime Minister said, “We have turned into dust those who tried to wipe away sindoor.” What do you think?

Chirag Paswan: Operation Sindoor, the name itself symbolises justice. The way many of our sisters lost their husbands in this terror attack, the name of this operation itself delivers emotional justice. The Prime Minister’s strong words, once again, reflect his unwavering resolve, the same resolve he declared from the soil of Bihar, in Madhubani, where he had clearly stated that the response would be beyond imagination. And I believe the Indian Army has delivered just that.

IANS: Let’s take a question on Bihar. You recently met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Did you tell him you’re coming to Bihar?

Chirag Paswan: My Chief Minister knows very well that I entered politics for Bihar and Biharis. He has always appreciated this. Of course, during our meeting, we discussed several political matters, including the upcoming Bihar elections. We emphasised that the party wants me to spend more time in Bihar and play a more active and strong role. I believe the CM is happy with this and wants the party to play an important role in the upcoming Assembly elections, which will benefit the entire alliance. This is not about working in silos but working together as a united alliance.

IANS: A short video of yours has gone viral. You met Tejashwi Yadav and CM Nitish Kumar on the same day. You were also seen praising Prashant Kishor. Why is Chirag Paswan supporting everyone?

Chirag Paswan: An alliance with everyone is possible (jokingly). I have said this very categorically and on record before, as long as Modi ji is my Prime Minister, it is not possible for me to even think of any alternate alliance. Had that been the case, in 2020, when I went solo, I would have joined another alliance. Perhaps my performance would have been much better, and we would have been in a strong position in Bihar. But I chose to fight alone, not to be part of any alternative alliance. As for the video you’re referring to, Tejashwi is like a younger brother to me, and I’ve always seen his family as my own. Lalu ji is like a father to me, Rabri ji is like a mother, I’ve always acknowledged that. That meeting was one of those beautiful moments in our democracy where both sides came together to stand with the families of our martyrs. I don’t think there’s a need to read more into that meeting.

IANS: Chirag Paswan, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Kanhaiya Kumar, all of you young leaders are on the ground. Wherever you go, they also seem to appear. Will all four be seen in the electoral field?

Chirag Paswan: Absolutely. While playing their respective roles, I believe this will be a beautiful moment for Bihar and its people. The beauty of democracy is in offering choices. I believe today, Bihar has those choices. People can decide which ideology, leadership, or alliance suits them best. And I believe our alliance is the best among them today.

IANS: Will 2025 be the same for you as 2020, or has something changed?

Chirag Paswan: Depends on in what sense you’re asking. In 2020, I contested the elections alone. In 2025, you will see me firmly with the alliance. We will fight together, win together, and Nitish Kumar ji will once again become the Chief Minister. If it were that easy, you would already have the numbers. You already floated the numbers I don’t even have. But I won’t breach the alliance’s dignity by talking numbers publicly before discussing them within the alliance. These matters will be settled within our five-party alliance first. After that, we will jointly hold a press conference to announce the number of seats and who will contest from where.